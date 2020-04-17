Former Penn State All-American Soccer Player Dan Canter Dies At 58

Penn State alumnus and All-American defender Dan Canter passed away on April 9 at the age of 58. Canter, who played for the Nittany Lions from 1978-81, died at his home in Las Vegas.

During Canter’s stint in Happy Valley, the team made four consecutive NCAA tournaments, including a Final Four appearance in 1979.

With Canter in the team, Penn State knocked off national No. 1 Indiana en route to the Final Four in 1979. The defender from North Plainfield, New Jersey scored 18 goals throughout his college career, and the Nittany Lions posted a 62-17-4 record over Canter’s four years in Happy Valley. The National Soccer Coaches’ Association named him an All-American following the 1981 season — his final year at Penn State.

Canter moved on to the professional ranks in 1982. He played for the Fort Lauderdale Strikers, Team America — a club playing in the national top division at the time — and the New York Cosmos before making the switch to indoor soccer in 1984.

Canter also featured for the United States national team, earning nine caps including the heartbreaking 1-0 loss to Costa Rica in May 1985 that dashed the nation’s hopes of qualifying for the World Cup. He was set to feature at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, but an injury forced him out of action at that tournament.

