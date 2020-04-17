Invite Sean Clifford & Pat Freiermuth To Join Your Blue-White Virtual Tailgates
If you’re lucky, Penn State football stars Sean Clifford and Pat Freiermuth might pop into your Blue-White virtual tailgate to hang out.
Clifford posted on his Instagram story Friday afternoon asking fans to message him their Zoom tailgate links so he and Freiermuth can possibly join.
This comes after Penn State Athletics announced that it’s encouraging fans to host their own Blue-White virtual tailgate at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18. This is an effort to try to get fans to show off their Penn State pride, as well as trying to have a replacement for the now-canceled annual Blue-White game.
Clifford and Freiermuth aren’t the only ones slated to make special appearances in the virtual tailgates, as it was announced that Nittany Nation has the chance to meet a Penn State football coach, a former student-athlete, or even the Nittany Lion during their zoom tailgates.
If you ever though about sliding into Clifford’s DMs, now is the time to do it.
