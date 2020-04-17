Invite Sean Clifford & Pat Freiermuth To Join Your Blue-White Virtual Tailgates

If you’re lucky, Penn State football stars Sean Clifford and Pat Freiermuth might pop into your Blue-White virtual tailgate to hang out.

Clifford posted on his Instagram story Friday afternoon asking fans to message him their Zoom tailgate links so he and Freiermuth can possibly join.

This comes after Penn State Athletics announced that it’s encouraging fans to host their own Blue-White virtual tailgate at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 18. This is an effort to try to get fans to show off their Penn State pride, as well as trying to have a replacement for the now-canceled annual Blue-White game.

Clifford and Freiermuth aren’t the only ones slated to make special appearances in the virtual tailgates, as it was announced that Nittany Nation has the chance to meet a Penn State football coach, a former student-athlete, or even the Nittany Lion during their zoom tailgates.

If you ever though about sliding into Clifford’s DMs, now is the time to do it.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

How To Host A Blue-White Tailgate From Home Nittany Nation will once again reclaim its throne as the best tailgating destination in the country. Until then, enjoy your makeshift “tailgate” at home.