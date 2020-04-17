PSU news by
Mark Cuban To Speak To Penn State Students As Part Of ‘The Classroom’ Series

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
4/17/20 2:34 pm

Mark Cuban, the energetic owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and one of the stars of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” will speak to Penn State students at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

He’ll be featured on The Classroom — a digital series launched by Penn State’s Sports Business Conference last month. The link to tune into the episode will be released “early next week,” according to SBC vice president Carly Fried.

Since the 2020 Sports Business Conference was canceled amid the current coronavirus pandemic, the organization adjusted by creating a digital series of guest speakers. Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini was originally set to serve as the SBC’s keynote speaker this year, but she was featured on the series’ third episode instead.

Rich Kleiman, who works with NBA superstar Kevin Durant as the CEO of Thirty Five Ventures, has also been featured on the show. The Players’ Tribune marketing and public relations coordinator Jenna Hackerman was one of five guests to appear on The Classroom’s second episode, and NFLPA senior player manager Dior Ginyard was featured on The Classroom’s pilot last month.

Snapback Sports founder and CEO Jack Settleman will moderate Cuban’s episode of The Classroom. You can stay tuned to The Classroom’s Twitter and Instagram pages for the release of the link for Cuban’s special guest appearance.

About the Author

Mikey Mandarino

Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]

Ritzmann was the first Penn State student to wear the Nittany Lion costume after the university commissioned the Lion Shrine in 1942.

How To Host A Blue-White Tailgate From Home

Nittany Nation will once again reclaim its throne as the best tailgating destination in the country. Until then, enjoy your makeshift “tailgate” at home.

Filling Out 2020 United States Census In State College An Easy Way To Give Back To Penn State

By filling out the census in State College, you can give back to Penn State and help leave it in a better place than when you found it.

