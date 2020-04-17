Mark Cuban To Speak To Penn State Students As Part Of ‘The Classroom’ Series

Mark Cuban, the energetic owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and one of the stars of ABC’s “Shark Tank,” will speak to Penn State students at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22.

He’ll be featured on The Classroom — a digital series launched by Penn State’s Sports Business Conference last month. The link to tune into the episode will be released “early next week,” according to SBC vice president Carly Fried.

GET HYPE Episode 5 of The Classroom will feature @mcuban + @jacksettleman next Wednesday (4/22) at 6PM ET. Details about how to watch will be coming soon! pic.twitter.com/1bi5xwcNn8 — The Classroom (@the_classroom_) April 17, 2020

Since the 2020 Sports Business Conference was canceled amid the current coronavirus pandemic, the organization adjusted by creating a digital series of guest speakers. Barstool Sports CEO Erika Nardini was originally set to serve as the SBC’s keynote speaker this year, but she was featured on the series’ third episode instead.

Rich Kleiman, who works with NBA superstar Kevin Durant as the CEO of Thirty Five Ventures, has also been featured on the show. The Players’ Tribune marketing and public relations coordinator Jenna Hackerman was one of five guests to appear on The Classroom’s second episode, and NFLPA senior player manager Dior Ginyard was featured on The Classroom’s pilot last month.

Snapback Sports founder and CEO Jack Settleman will moderate Cuban’s episode of The Classroom. You can stay tuned to The Classroom’s Twitter and Instagram pages for the release of the link for Cuban’s special guest appearance.

