Penn State Men’s Soccer Adds Goalkeeper And Forward To 2020 Roster

Penn State men’s soccer added Alex Morgret and Daniel Bloyou to the roster for the fall season. Both players have two years of eligibility remaining.

Morgret is coming to Happy Valley from Saint Francis University after spending two years in Loretto. The Hummelstown, Pennsylvania native played a total of 16 matches in his two seasons with The Red Flash, but only appeared three times in 2019. He’ll battle for playing time with experienced net minder Kris Shakes and Owen Elliot.

Bloyou comes joins the Nittany Lions after spending two seasons with Old Dominion. The Ghana native appeared in all 15 matches for the Big Blue in 2019 and put four shots on goal. He joins a striker depth chart that includes Big Ten first teamer Liam Butts, Josh Dabora, and Jace Orvos.

Morgret and Bloyou are the fifth and sixth recruits for the 2020 campaign. So far, Penn State has added Tyger Evans, Orvos, Peter Mangione, and Edward Mensah.

