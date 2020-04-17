Penn State Moves Summer 2020 New Student Orientation Online

Penn State will offer its New Student Orientation (NSO) programs virtually this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, the university announced Thursday night.

Due to an increased need for social distancing, incoming students and their families will be offered live or recorded lectures on their orientation dates. The university emphasizes that students will have access to the same quality orientation resources as usual.

Students can start making reservations for their virtual orientation sessions the week of April 20. Transfer students will follow the same procedures, while international students will have the opportunity o meet and connect with Office of Global Programs faculty.

“Orientation plays a critical role in preparing first-year and transfer students to begin their Penn State careers,” Director for Student Orientation and Transition Programs Dan Murphy said. “Over the course of the summer we are committed to providing new students and their families with a virtual orientation experience that continues to deliver the important messages associated with joining the Penn State community.”

The university is also planning a “robust and expanded” in-person welcome celebration for students once they’re permitted to return to campus. However, it is unclear exactly when that would be or what it would entail.

Students are encouraged to reach out to orientation staff by visiting its dedicated website, through email, or by calling (814)-865-4178 Monday through Friday.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

How To Host A Blue-White Tailgate From Home Nittany Nation will once again reclaim its throne as the best tailgating destination in the country. Until then, enjoy your makeshift “tailgate” at home.