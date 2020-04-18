PSU news by
Penn State Football Releases Digital 2020 Schedule Posters

Courtesy of Penn State football
By Matt DiSanto
4/18/20 11:49 am

Although there’s no Blue-White game today, Penn State football gave fans a reason to celebrate when it released a slew of themed posters featuring its upcoming schedule.

The team released digital versions of the poster during its first-annual Blue-White virtual tailgate Saturday morning. By heading to its website, you can grab themed wallpapers for your desktop computer, iPad, iPhone X, and iPhone.

The Nittany Lions’ upcoming schedule has been out for a good while, but it’s still pretty cool to see on an official poster. They’ll begin their season with a home matchup against Kent State on September 5, face Iowa and Ohio State back-to-back at Beaver Stadium on October 17 and 24, respectively, and wrap up the regular season in Piscataway on November 28.

The poster didn’t provide details relating to any game themes for the upcoming season. Although it’s likely Penn State’s matchup against the Buckeyes will feature White Out conditions, where other themes, such as the Stripe Out and Senior Day, will fall remains up in the air for now.

It’s also unclear if Penn State football will hand out physical versions of the poster in the future. Hopefully, a sleek digital copy will hold fans over for the time being.

You can download your very own digital posters for your devices here.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

