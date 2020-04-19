Penn State Hoops Alum Calvin Booth Named Denver Nuggets’ General Manager

Penn State men’s basketball alum Calvin Booth has been promoted to the general manager of the Denver Nuggets. Booth, who had served as the assistant general manager of the team since 2017, will now get his first general manager gig in the NBA.

The Nuggets are planning to promote assistant general manager/10-year NBA vet Calvin Booth to general manager under Tim Connelly, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2020

Booth played at Penn State from 1995 to 1999 and averaged 11.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game. In his junior season, he averaged an extraordinary 4.4 blocks per game en route to being named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. The 6’11” big man ranks first in program history with 428 blocks, which ranks second all-time in Big Ten history.

Booth was drafted by the Washington Wizards in the 1999 NBA Draft and went on to have a 10-year journeyman career in the league. He bounced around with seven different teams, including the Dallas Mavericks, the Seattle SuperSonics, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

He will inherit a Nuggets team coming off a 54-win season in 2018-19 and a roster loaded with young talents such as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Gary Harris. Before the current season was suspended indefinitely, the team stood in third place in the western conference with a 43-22 record.

Ever since Booth joined the organization in 2017, the Nuggets have produced three straight winning seasons after four straight losing seasons before he arrived. He will now work together with Tim Connelly, president of basketball operations, to shape the Nuggets into a championship contender.

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

