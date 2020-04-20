Diplo To Hold Virtual Concert For Penn State Students
Diplo, an electronic dance music DJ, will perform at a virtual concert for Penn State students at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.
The concert will be carried out via Zoom Webinar, and it’s being hosted by Penn State’s Student Programming Association.
If you’re interested in “attending” the concert, you’ll have to fill out SPA’s form to receive the Zoom link. You can click here to find that form, and SPA will also post the form on its social media channels prior to the start of the concert. Those who fill out the form will get an email with the link shortly before the concert kicks off.
After kicking off his EDM career in 2004, Diplo has grown into one of the genre’s most well-known DJs. He creates music independently and as one-third of Major Lazer. The trio’s most famous song is “Lean On” — a double-platinum song that’s been viewed more than 2.7 billion times on YouTube to this day. Two of Diplo’s collaborative albums, “Peace is the Mission” and “Skrillex & Diplo Present: Jack Ü,” peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic charts in 2015.
Diplo is also part of “Jack Ü,” an EDM duo with Skrillex, and he’s also worked with worldwide stars like Ariana Grande, Beyonce, and Lil Wayne, among others. He typically performs around 300 shows per year — including on-stage appearances at huge events like Coachella.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
UPUA, Penn State Dining Launch Mobile Ordering Survey
According to UPUA’s legislation, a target pilot date for a mobile order-ahead program is slated for the fall 2020 semester.
Thank You To Onward State’s Sponsors
Our sponsors make Onward State possible. Consider purchasing a gift card, checking out their online stores, or just making a point to visit once you’re back in Happy Valley.
Send this to a friend
Comments