News » Coronavirus

Penn State Cancels, Postpones Nonessential Events & Meetings Through June 19

Ryan Parsons | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
4/20/20 11:03 am

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the United States, Penn State is canceling, rescheduling, or virtually hosting all “nonessential events and meetings” through at least June 19, the university announced.

The updated policy aligns with the university’s decision to cancel in-person summer camp programs through June 19 as well as Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order. Although the latter extends until April 30, there’s a good chance it will be prolonged as the state continues to combat the virus.

Any essential in-person meetings or events need to consist of fewer than 10 attendees and must uphold proper social distancing practices, such as standing 6 feet apart from each other.

Event hosts may request approval to hold gatherings with more than 10 attendees by emailing Penn State Provost Nick Jones.

Last week, Penn State announced it would move summer session programming online but expressed optimism the university could eventually move back to in-person instruction later on in the season should federal health guidelines allow it to.

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Penn State Football Releases Digital 2020 Schedule Posters

Centre County Reports First Coronavirus-Related Death

