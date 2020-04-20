The Best UPUA Election Write-Ins: 2020 Edition
It’s safe to say that Penn State students alike definitely had a lot of time on their hands during this remote learning period to submit some pretty creative write-ins during last week’s UPUA elections. Given the chance to write in just about anything, those who voted did not come up short in providing a wide variety of write-ins for the executive ticket candidates and at-large representatives.
We are disappointed to announce though, that James Franklin’s name did not appear on the list, but numerous write-ins named some of his former and current players. There were 130 write-ins for executive ticket candidates, which included a combination of single nomination write-ins and dual candidate write-ins. The at-large write-ins were certainly a bit more chaotic, so without further ado, we’ll just get started on highlighting the best UPUA write-ins for the 2020 elections.
Executive Ticket Write-Ins
- Bobby Flay (King of the kitchen AND student body president? We couldn’t agree with this write-in more)
- Bernie Sanders & Nina Turner
- Dan Barnes and William VanRuler (These two received an impressive 38 votes for executive ticket candidates)
- Donald Trump’s hair stylist & my final brain cell (I’m sure all students can relate to how much of a struggle it is to hold on to our final few brain cells during this remote learning period. So why wouldn’t we want it to be student body president.)
- George (So student body elections are on a literal first-name basis only now? Interesting.)
- Idk (Better than nothing)
- Laura McKinney (Unfortunately, the current student body president is not eligible to run the 15th Assembly as she is graduating, but, it’s the thought that counts)
- Nevballs & The Big Ugly
- Rowley Jefferson (Ah yes, who better than THE Rowley Jefferson from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid empire)
- Saquon Barkley (Now THIS would be a power move. If only folks, if only)
- Sean Clifford (Imagine if Saquon and Sean could have run together for president and vice president…)
At-Large Representative Write-Ins
- Big Guy from OPP
- Mike the Mailman (Now this, we can stand behind)
- Bobby Flay (Snagging an executive ticket write in AND an at-large write-in must mean the people really want to see Bobby Flay. Consider this a win for crossfiling!)
- Professor Dave Brown
- Gary (Could this possibly be a write-in for the Willard Preacher?)
- Harambe (Not shocked to see this one pop up on the list, RIP)
- Joe Exotic (Well, we aren’t sure he would be all that successful in student government since the Tiger King’s runs at president and governor were unsuccessful, but perhaps at-large rep is the place to start.)
- Squints from the sandlot
- Taran Samarth (This write-in managed to get 156 write-ins.)
- YuNa Choi (This write-in fared even better, securing 201 votes.)
