The Best UPUA Election Write-Ins: 2020 Edition

Cece McCarthy | Onward State
By Ryen Gailey
4/20/20 9:56 am

It’s safe to say that Penn State students alike definitely had a lot of time on their hands during this remote learning period to submit some pretty creative write-ins during last week’s UPUA elections. Given the chance to write in just about anything, those who voted did not come up short in providing a wide variety of write-ins for the executive ticket candidates and at-large representatives.

We are disappointed to announce though, that James Franklin’s name did not appear on the list, but numerous write-ins named some of his former and current players. There were 130 write-ins for executive ticket candidates, which included a combination of single nomination write-ins and dual candidate write-ins. The at-large write-ins were certainly a bit more chaotic, so without further ado, we’ll just get started on highlighting the best UPUA write-ins for the 2020 elections.

Executive Ticket Write-Ins

  • Bobby Flay (King of the kitchen AND student body president? We couldn’t agree with this write-in more)
  • Bernie Sanders & Nina Turner
  • Dan Barnes and William VanRuler (These two received an impressive 38 votes for executive ticket candidates)
  • Donald Trump’s hair stylist & my final brain cell (I’m sure all students can relate to how much of a struggle it is to hold on to our final few brain cells during this remote learning period. So why wouldn’t we want it to be student body president.)
  • George (So student body elections are on a literal first-name basis only now? Interesting.)
  • Idk (Better than nothing)
  • Laura McKinney (Unfortunately, the current student body president is not eligible to run the 15th Assembly as she is graduating, but, it’s the thought that counts)
  • Nevballs & The Big Ugly
  • Rowley Jefferson (Ah yes, who better than THE Rowley Jefferson from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid empire)
  • Saquon Barkley (Now THIS would be a power move. If only folks, if only)
  • Sean Clifford (Imagine if Saquon and Sean could have run together for president and vice president…)

At-Large Representative Write-Ins

  • Big Guy from OPP
  • Mike the Mailman (Now this, we can stand behind)
  • Bobby Flay (Snagging an executive ticket write in AND an at-large write-in must mean the people really want to see Bobby Flay. Consider this a win for crossfiling!)
  • Professor Dave Brown
  • Gary (Could this possibly be a write-in for the Willard Preacher?)
  • Harambe (Not shocked to see this one pop up on the list, RIP)
  • Joe Exotic (Well, we aren’t sure he would be all that successful in student government since the Tiger King’s runs at president and governor were unsuccessful, but perhaps at-large rep is the place to start.)
  • Squints from the sandlot
  • Taran Samarth (This write-in managed to get 156 write-ins.)
  • YuNa Choi (This write-in fared even better, securing 201 votes.)

About the Author

Ryen Gailey

Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

