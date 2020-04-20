The Best UPUA Election Write-Ins: 2020 Edition

It’s safe to say that Penn State students alike definitely had a lot of time on their hands during this remote learning period to submit some pretty creative write-ins during last week’s UPUA elections. Given the chance to write in just about anything, those who voted did not come up short in providing a wide variety of write-ins for the executive ticket candidates and at-large representatives.

We are disappointed to announce though, that James Franklin’s name did not appear on the list, but numerous write-ins named some of his former and current players. There were 130 write-ins for executive ticket candidates, which included a combination of single nomination write-ins and dual candidate write-ins. The at-large write-ins were certainly a bit more chaotic, so without further ado, we’ll just get started on highlighting the best UPUA write-ins for the 2020 elections.

Executive Ticket Write-Ins

Bobby Flay (King of the kitchen AND student body president? We couldn’t agree with this write-in more)

Bernie Sanders & Nina Turner

Dan Barnes and William VanRuler (These two received an impressive 38 votes for executive ticket candidates)

Donald Trump’s hair stylist & my final brain cell (I’m sure all students can relate to how much of a struggle it is to hold on to our final few brain cells during this remote learning period. So why wouldn’t we want it to be student body president.)

George (So student body elections are on a literal first-name basis only now? Interesting.)

Idk (Better than nothing)

Laura McKinney (Unfortunately, the current student body president is not eligible to run the 15th Assembly as she is graduating, but, it’s the thought that counts)

Nevballs & The Big Ugly

Rowley Jefferson (Ah yes, who better than THE Rowley Jefferson from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid empire)

Saquon Barkley (Now THIS would be a power move. If only folks, if only)

Sean Clifford (Imagine if Saquon and Sean could have run together for president and vice president…)

At-Large Representative Write-Ins

Big Guy from OPP

Mike the Mailman (Now this, we can stand behind)

Bobby Flay (Snagging an executive ticket write in AND an at-large write-in must mean the people really want to see Bobby Flay. Consider this a win for crossfiling!)

Professor Dave Brown

Gary (Could this possibly be a write-in for the Willard Preacher?)

Harambe (Not shocked to see this one pop up on the list, RIP)

Joe Exotic (Well, we aren’t sure he would be all that successful in student government since the Tiger King’s runs at president and governor were unsuccessful, but perhaps at-large rep is the place to start.)

Squints from the sandlot

Taran Samarth (This write-in managed to get 156 write-ins.)

YuNa Choi (This write-in fared even better, securing 201 votes.)

About the Author

Ryen Gailey Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

