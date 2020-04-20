PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Student Life

UPUA, Penn State Dining Launch Mobile Ordering Survey

Noah Rogers | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
4/20/20 4:00 am

If you’ve ever wished you could skip the line to pick up a Redifer panini or a boxed-up Pollock breakfast buffet on the go, your on-the-go appetite might soon be satisfied whenever in-person classes resume.

The University Park Undergraduate Association, Penn State Dining, and Penn State’s Association of Residence Hall Students have banded together to support the development of a mobile order-ahead option at on-campus dining locations. To assist in advancing the iniviative, they’ve launched an online survey to better understand students’ needs.

The goal of mobile order-ahead dining would be to help Penn State Dining better serve its approximate 13,700 on-campus customers. When taking the survey, you’ll answer questions relating to how often you’d use mobile ordering, what fees you’d consider paying, and the types of food you’d like the initiative to support.

Although the initiative was first tossed around a few years ago, mobile ordering could, according to the survey, help keep students safe and healthy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

UPUA passed legislation in support of mobile ordering in its last meeting of the semester back in March. According to the legislation, a target pilot date for a mobile order-ahead program is slated for the fall 2020 semester.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

Penn State Football Releases Digital 2020 Schedule Posters

At this time, it’s unclear if Penn State football will hand out physical versions of the poster in the future.

Centre County Reports First Coronavirus-Related Death

Arts Fest 2020 Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns

How To Host A Blue-White Tailgate From Home

Nittany Nation will once again reclaim its throne as the best tailgating destination in the country. Until then, enjoy your makeshift “tailgate” at home.

Penn State Hockey Encouraging Fans To Virtually Paint Pegula Ice Arena

Reply to the Penn State men’s hockey twitter post with a message to be featured in its final virtual ice painting.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend