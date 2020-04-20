UPUA, Penn State Dining Launch Mobile Ordering Survey

If you’ve ever wished you could skip the line to pick up a Redifer panini or a boxed-up Pollock breakfast buffet on the go, your on-the-go appetite might soon be satisfied whenever in-person classes resume.

The University Park Undergraduate Association, Penn State Dining, and Penn State’s Association of Residence Hall Students have banded together to support the development of a mobile order-ahead option at on-campus dining locations. To assist in advancing the iniviative, they’ve launched an online survey to better understand students’ needs.

The UPUA in collaboration with @PennStateDining and @ARHSPennState are gathering information for a new mobile order ahead dining service coming to Penn State. Please take a minute and fill out this survey: https://t.co/fIlLMv725S — PennStateStudentGovt (@UPUA) April 13, 2020

The goal of mobile order-ahead dining would be to help Penn State Dining better serve its approximate 13,700 on-campus customers. When taking the survey, you’ll answer questions relating to how often you’d use mobile ordering, what fees you’d consider paying, and the types of food you’d like the initiative to support.

Although the initiative was first tossed around a few years ago, mobile ordering could, according to the survey, help keep students safe and healthy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

UPUA passed legislation in support of mobile ordering in its last meeting of the semester back in March. According to the legislation, a target pilot date for a mobile order-ahead program is slated for the fall 2020 semester.

