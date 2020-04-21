Miles Sanders To Announce Eagles’ Draft Pick, Hints At Selecting KJ Hamler

Could a Penn State reunion be in the works in South Philadelphia? Miles Sanders certainly thinks so.

The former Penn State running back revealed he’ll (virtually) announce the Eagles’ second-round draft pick on Friday, April 24. Unsurprisingly, he’s pretty keen on selecting fellow Nittany Lion and former teammate KJ Hamler at No. 53 overall.

“If he is that pick, I just want everybody to know, I’m going off script and I’m going to be hype on TV,” Sanders told ESPN’s Tim McManus Monday. “I’m going to say with the 53rd pick in the second round is KJ, but I’m going to go crazy.”

Hamler’s been receiving plenty of buzz from the Eagles faithful in recent weeks. His speed and explosive playmaking ability would be an asset for an aging and injury-prone Philadelphia wide receiver corps that could certainly use an upgrade.

In 2019 alone, Hamler caught 56 passes for 904 yards and eight touchdowns — more yards and scores than any Eagles wide receiver last season. Comparing college and professional stats is a fool’s errand, but it’s tough not to get excited when imagining him catching deep balls from Carson Wentz.

Nonetheless, Hamler’s addition to the Eagles’ locker room could provide an instant jolt of energy to a group that desperately needs it.

“He’s a guy that’s always going to bring that spark of energy,” Sanders said. “He’s always positive energy, he was like that for Penn State. That’s just him. He works his ass off at the end of the day.”

Currently, Hamler is projected to be a mid-to-late second-round draft pick, which is certainly in play for Philadelphia at No. 53 overall. Draft analysts have knocked him for an above-average drop rate and smaller size, but Sanders doesn’t believe that would be much of a problem.

“He doesn’t play the way he looks, either. He plays like he’s a running back,” Sanders said. “If you watch his film, he doesn’t shy away from contact or nothing like that, and that’s what I love about him. And he’s a baller.”

Regardless, a big-ticket wide receiver will likely remain a priority for general manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles’ front office as the draft inches closer and closer by the day. Only time will tell where Hamler winds up this weekend.

Let’s make it happen, Howie.

