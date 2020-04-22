Penn State Alumni Association Offering Complimentary Three-Month Membership

The Penn State Alumni Association is offering three months of complimentary membership to alumni to help support the Penn State community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Alumni who aren’t current members can take the three complimentary months straight up or purchase 15 months for the price of 12. On the other hand, current members can renew their annual membership and get 15 months for the price 12 or extend their existing membership by three months using the offer.

Penn State alums who graduated in 2019 or joined or newer their membership with the association after January 1 will see their membership automatically extended by three months.

To take advantage of the offer, alumni will need to head over to the Alumni Association’s website and sign up before May 4.

“For 150 years, the Penn State Alumni Association has been here to support the University’s alumni,” CEO Paul Clifford said in a release. “While these times are unprecedented, the association’s commitment to Penn Staters is unrivaled.”

The association hopes to help alumni connect, renew friendships, and tap into the resources that the global network of Penn Staters can provide during this time.

The three complimentary months include access to Alumni Career Services, Job Search Tune Up, a personal Penn State alumni email account, discounts on insurance, financial benefits from the association’s partners at PSECU and Kaplan Test Prep, and access to the association’s directory of nearly 700,000 Penn Staters.

