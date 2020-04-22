Penn State Celebrating Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary With Virtual Events

In honor of Earth Day, Penn State originally planned on holding a slew of events celebrating the holiday’s inception in 1970. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic and the importance of social distancing, the university has moved its Earth Day events online this year.

Penn State’s themed activities include informational webinars, social media challenges, and virtual gallery walks, ensuring there’ll be something for everyone to take part in. Below, you’ll find a full list of Penn State’s Earth Day events.

#PSUEarthWeek 50 for 50 Pledge — April 22 to 29 – The Sustainability Institute is encouraging people to make eco-friendly pledges that it will feature on its social media.

— – The Sustainability Institute is encouraging people to make that it will feature on its social media. Climate and Carbon Challenges at Penn State panel — April 22 @ 12 p.m. — The Sustainability Institute is holding a zoom panel featuring various campus groups to discuss carbon reduction strategies and climate action at Penn State. Registration is required .

— — The Sustainability Institute is holding a zoom panel featuring various campus groups to discuss carbon reduction strategies and climate action at Penn State. . Grounded: Environments in Flux Palmer Museum of Art Virtual Gallery Talk — April 22 @ 1 p.m. — Melissa Leaym-Fernandez, Ph.D. Candidate in Art Education and Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, and the Palmer Museum of Art will host a gallery talk and Q&A session on the environment.

— — Melissa Leaym-Fernandez, Ph.D. Candidate in Art Education and Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies, and the Palmer Museum of Art will on the environment. “SPA Goes Greener” — April 22 @ 8 p.m. — Penn State’s Student Programming Association will host an Instagram live event featuring student performances and music.

— — Penn State’s Student Programming Association will host an event featuring student performances and music. Safe Drinking Water Clinic Webinar — April 23 @ 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. — Penn State Extension is hosting a webinar to teach people how to test and protect their private wells and springs. It’ll also host a discussion on when water treatment is necessary.

— — Penn State Extension is to teach people how to test and protect their private wells and springs. It’ll also host a discussion on when water treatment is necessary. Sustainability Showcase: Mark Brennan- Ensuring Youth Voice in Program and Policy: Implications for Advancing SDG’s — April 24 @ 12 p.m. — A virtual lunch break hosted by The Council of Sustainable Leaders and the Sustainability Institute will feature Mark Brennan, College of Agricultural Sciences Professor and UNESCO Chair for Community, Leadership, and Youth Development and Professor of Leadership and Community Development at Penn State.

The events listed above are free and open to all Penn State community members as well as the general public. Check here for an updated events calendar as more are added on throughout the week.

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]

