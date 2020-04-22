PSU news by
Coronavirus

Penn State-Themed Masks To Benefit Hershey Medical Center

By Otis Lyons
4/22/20 4:17 am

A trio of Penn Staters is doing its part in the battle against the coronavirus, while helping people show some blue and white pride during a time when we need unity most.

Alumni Paul Rankin and Jennifer Martelon and senior Kelsey Martelon founded University Masks, a new organization that’s making college-themed face masks and donating all the profits of each sale to affiliated hospitals. Sales of the Penn State design will benefit the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.



N95 and surgical masks are in short supply and high demand. Help keep them where they are needed most, at hospitals and treatment centers with this washable and reusable face mask. 10% of every face mask purchased will be donated to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center to help fight Covid-19. Our dual layer face masks are made with a breathable filter material covered in a durable high grade Penn State Paw fabric. One size fits all thanks to our comfortable, around-ear elastic straps. All masks come pre-washed with hypoallergenic detergent! Get yours today to help our frontline heroes get the masks that they need and contribute to the fight against Covid-19. #pennstate #psuhealth #supportessentialworkers #supporthealthcareworkers #supporthealthcareheroes #thankyouhealthcareworkers



The “U-Masks” are one size fits all with a decorative fabric that represents different universities. All masks come pre-washed with hypoallergenic detergent and cost $10. You can purchase them through University Masks’ Instagram page and by paying via Venmo or PayPal.

“We are trying to both keep people from purchasing N95 masks, which are desperately needed in hospitals and raise some money to donate to hospitals that may be treating COVID patients,” Rankin said. “We thought the colleges would be a cool way to do that because it allows people to choose where their donation will end up.”

University Masks has been selling washable and reusable face masks for the past few weeks. The company began with a Penn State focus, but has now expanded to 10 different universities. Along with Penn State, University Masks has made designs for Michigan, Ohio State, Villanova, West Virginia, Rutgers, Virginia, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Maryland.

To date, University Masks has sold more than 50 Penn State-themed pawprint masks.



Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

