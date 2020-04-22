PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Today Show Confuses Harvard With Penn State On Live Broadcast

By Matt DiSanto
4/22/20 10:40 am

You’ve heard Penn State mistaken for the University of Pennsylvania, but the Ivy League confusion reached a whole new level Wednesday morning.

NBC’s Today Show mistakenly showed b-roll footage of Old Main, Penn State’s beloved landmark, when discussing a news story revolving around Harvard University. We’re still not too sure how the morning show confused Old Main’s limestone with the bright red brick of Harvard’s campus.

Naturally, Penn Staters quickly noticed the blooper and took to Twitter for a collective laugh.

Penn State responded minutes after the blooper was initially discovered and stated it had contacted the morning show about the error, sounding way too serious for what was surely an honest mistake.

Penn State really shouldn’t be too upset about this. The university would be wise to take advantage of the confusion and welcome a new crop of Penn Staters hoping to receive an Ivy League education. Honestly, this could be the start of a heck of a marketing campaign.

Penn Staters getting confused for Ivy League students is nothing new. We’ve all been there when a relative mistakes Dear Old State for UPenn and assumes we’re THAT smart to attend one of the leading academic institutions in the United States. Honestly, it’s a compliment.

You can view the entire six-second-long blooper in its full glory below.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

