Today Show Confuses Harvard With Penn State On Live Broadcast

You’ve heard Penn State mistaken for the University of Pennsylvania, but the Ivy League confusion reached a whole new level Wednesday morning.

NBC’s Today Show mistakenly showed b-roll footage of Old Main, Penn State’s beloved landmark, when discussing a news story revolving around Harvard University. We’re still not too sure how the morning show confused Old Main’s limestone with the bright red brick of Harvard’s campus.

Naturally, Penn Staters quickly noticed the blooper and took to Twitter for a collective laugh.

Well, Penn State is the Harvard of … central Pennsylvania. https://t.co/k97DS5ZEBZ — Kevin Gorman (@KevinGormanPGH) April 22, 2020

Penn State is the Harvard of State College — Frank COstanza (@cschmid10) April 22, 2020

NBC Today show runs a picture of Penn State's Old Main building during a story on Harvard University. Close enough. pic.twitter.com/db3fxEsCfS — J.T. (@JohnT41845158) April 22, 2020

Penn State responded minutes after the blooper was initially discovered and stated it had contacted the morning show about the error, sounding way too serious for what was surely an honest mistake.

Penn State has contacted the @TODAYshow regarding this error. — Penn State (@penn_state) April 22, 2020

Penn State really shouldn’t be too upset about this. The university would be wise to take advantage of the confusion and welcome a new crop of Penn Staters hoping to receive an Ivy League education. Honestly, this could be the start of a heck of a marketing campaign.

Penn Staters getting confused for Ivy League students is nothing new. We’ve all been there when a relative mistakes Dear Old State for UPenn and assumes we’re THAT smart to attend one of the leading academic institutions in the United States. Honestly, it’s a compliment.

You can view the entire six-second-long blooper in its full glory below.

