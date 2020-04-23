PSU news by
Applications Open For $2,000 Student Remote Innovation Grants

By Otis Lyons
4/23/20 4:12 am

Penn State’s Student Engagement Network has opened applications for its remote innovation grant to students.

The grant is meant to allow students to complete an experience “in the spirit of remote living and learning,” according to a release. Winners will receive $2,000 in funding to complete their experience.

Applicants must describe what their plans are for the engagement experience and submit a letter of recommendation. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, plans must follow Center for Disease Prevention guidelines regarding social distancing.

Funding can be applied toward activities including undergraduate research, volunteer work, and study abroad-related experiences. Those who receive funding will be assigned a a Penn State Engagement Coach to help them complete their virtual/remote experience and must complete a free online class about student engagement over the summer.

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on May 3. Potential applicants can find more information on the grant, an outline of its requirements, and the application itself here.

