Where Does Yetur Gross-Matos Fall In Final NFL Mock Drafts?

Yetur Gross-Matos has long been speculated to be a potential first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. During his tenure with Penn State football he proved to be a difference maker who caused all sorts of issues for opposing offenses. He totaled 111 tackles, 36.5 tackles-for-loss, and 18.5 sacks in his three-year career as a Nittany Lion, which has led to him receiving legitimate first-round consideration.

It is likely that the 6’5″, 266-pound defensive end will hear his name called toward the end of first round of tonight’s NFL Draft, with multiple teams with picks in the 20-30 range being an option for him. With the draft being tonight, multiple draft experts have released their final mock drafts over the past few days.

Here is where Gross-Matos is projected to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft:

Charles Davis (NFL.com) : No. 27 overall to the Seattle Seahawks

NFL.com draft analyst Charles Davis has Gross-Matos being selected at the back-end of the first round at No. 27 overall by the Seattle Seahawks in his third and final mock draft. This has been a popular landing spot for the young defensive end, as he would help fill the void left by Jadeveon Clowney. Davis spoke highly of Gross-Matos when explaining the pick.

“Willowy and rangy with some juice,” Davis wrote. “Some believe Gross-Matos won’t make it out of the teens on Day 1.”

Davis seems to be fairly confident in this pick, as in his second mock draft he also had the Seahawks selecting Gross-Matos.

Joel Klatt (Fox Sports) : No. 27 overall to the Seattle Seahawks

Similarly to Davis, Joel Klatt has had the Seahawks picking Gross-Matos in his two most recent mock drafts, which includes the second one he released on April 22. If Klatt’s prediction becomes a reality, the Nittany Lion would be the third edge rusher to be taken behind Ohio State’s Chase Young and LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson.

Benjamin Allbright (Pro Football Network) : No. 27 overall to the Seattle Seahawks

Like Klatt and Davis, Benjamin Allbright has the Seattle Seahawks selecting Gross-Matos with the No. 27 overall pick.

“Two-year starter who earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and made 40 tackles (15 for loss) with 9.5 sacks as a junior in 2019,” Allbright wrote. “Named third-team All-Big Ten, finished second in the conference with 20 tackles for loss, and made 54 tackles with eight sacks as a sophomore in 2018.”

Rhett Lewis (NFL.com) : No. 22 overall to the Minnesota Vikings

Rhett Lewis sees a different landing spot for the Virginia native, as he’s predicting the Minnesota Vikings to take Gross-Matos with the No. 22 overall pick. The Vikings have a hole to fill on their defensive line after the departure of four-time pro bowler Everson Griffen, which Lewis mentions as the reason for the pick.

“Minnesota’s decision not to re-sign Everson Griffen looms large here, as the team uses the first of its two first-round picks to pair an edge rusher with two-time Pro Bowler Danielle Hunter,” Lewis said.

Will Brinson (CBS Sports) : No. 23 overall to the New England Patriots

This is certainly a landing spot we haven’t seen, but Will Brinson has the New England Patriots selecting Gross-Matos with the No. 23 overall pick. The Patriots lost a lot of defensive talent this offseason with Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins, and Danny Shelton all signing contracts elsewhere. Bringing in Gross-Matos would be a major first step in revamping the defense.

Brinson’s description for the pick was quite simple, as he wrote that Gross-Matos “just feels like a very Patriots pick for some reason.”

Considering the Patriots have been the most well-run organization in the NFL since 2000, this would seem to bode well for the young defensive end.

Cris Collinsworth (Pro Football Focus) : No. 26 overall to the Miami Dolphins

Former NFL wide receiver Cris Collinsworth is sliding in to predict the Miami Dolphins selecting the Penn State product with the No. 26 overall pick. The Dolphins brought in pass rusher Shaq Lawson this offseason and could pair him with a young talent like Gross-Matos with this selection. Collinsworth had nothing but praise for Gross-Matos when he explained the pick.

“Gross-Matos is a tremendous athlete with wiggle and quickness,” Collinsworth wrote. “He is slippery, as well, and often easily skips over cut blocks. Rarely do defenders get their hands on him — he’s like a cheaper version of Chase Young.”

Calling Gross-Matos a cheaper version of Chase Young isn’t an insult, as Young is a once in a generational type of prospect. Collinsworth added that Gross-Matos reminded him of NFL veteran Jason Pierre-Paul and that he could easily see the Nittany Lion being picked much higher than No. 26 overall.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]