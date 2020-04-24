Penn State Ranked University With Friendliest Alumni

The sky is blue, the grass is green, and Penn Staters are among the best people in the world, according to College Magazine.

Between generous THON donations and the universal “We Are!” greeting, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Penn State was ranked No. 1 on College Magazine’s list of universities with the friendliest alumni.

The top ten ranked universities are noted for having alumni that exude family vibes, connections, and mentorship. Penn State beat out UC Berkeley, Lehigh, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and Stanford, among others.

Penn State got the gold due to the tradition, history, and meaningful organizations that the alumni are involved with.

“It’s a real honor. Everywhere we go we bleed blue and white. We Are Penn State. I get chills every time I hear it in the stadium,” alumnus Joseph Gardener said. “I love the story behind that. It has such a rare truth to it. Penn State has some of the nicest people you will ever meet.”

College Magazine based the ranking on statistics like 90% of Penn State alumni feeling satisfied with their alma mater and 144 alumni clubs existing to support Penn Staters for the rest of their lives.

“Whether it’s a church group, extracurricular club, THON org, or anything,” Gardner said. “These clubs and organizations allow you to make connections with people who share your interests and passions, making it easier to forge friendships in an otherwise large university setting”

College Magazine also noted the gratitude and celebration that comes with We Are Weekend each year. The school pride, activities, and networking opportunities that the Penn State Alumni Association organizes for that weekend is unmatched.

About the Author

Colleen Nersten Colleen is a freshman writer from York, PA. She intends to major in biology and minor in political science. She overuses the ~tilde~ and aspires to be no other than the great Guy Fieri. You can find Colleen filling up her gas tank at Rutter’s, the ~superior~ Pennsylvania gas station. Please direct any questions or concerns to [email protected]

