Bill O’Brien Represents State College, Suhey Peppers During NFL Draft
Former Penn State football head coach and current Texans general manager/head coach Bill O’Brien represented State College well during the NFL Draft Friday night.
O’Brien proudly displayed a jar of State College’s own Suhey Peppers on the corner of his desk while drafting. The product is owned by the Suheys, an iconic Penn State family.
The Suhey family has been involved with Penn State football ever since Steve Suhey played for Penn State back in the late 1940s. From there, three of his sons — Matt, Larry, and Paul — played at Penn State in the 1970s. Two of his grandsons, Kevin and Joe, also played for the Nittany Lions in the 2000s. All in all, six Suheys are now Penn State lettermen.
Family matriarch Ginger Suhey began distributing her peppers to folks around her home during football tailgates. They were pretty popular and prompted the now-famous peppers to take off and become a Happy Valley tradition.
Clearly, the Suheys’ peppers made an impression on O’Brien and his family during their time in State College. Heck, he even included it as a war room essential while overseeing Houston’s draft this weekend.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Yetur Gross-Matos Drafted No. 38 Overall By Carolina Panthers
Gross-Matos now becomes the highest drafted Nittany Lion defensive lineman since Jared Odrick in 2010.
KJ Hamler Drafted No. 46 Overall By Denver Broncos
Hamler’s NFL dream came true Friday night when he was drafted by the Denver Broncos.
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
Send this to a friend
Comments