Bill O’Brien Represents State College, Suhey Peppers During NFL Draft

Former Penn State football head coach and current Texans general manager/head coach Bill O’Brien represented State College well during the NFL Draft Friday night.

O’Brien proudly displayed a jar of State College’s own Suhey Peppers on the corner of his desk while drafting. The product is owned by the Suheys, an iconic Penn State family.

So my uncle is in a group chat with Bill O’Brien and Paul Suhey and BoB sent this photo of his draft set up tonight. Reppin State College and Suhey Peppers! pic.twitter.com/hpHzrsFCQQ — Gabrielle Mannino (@gmanninophoto) April 25, 2020

The Suhey family has been involved with Penn State football ever since Steve Suhey played for Penn State back in the late 1940s. From there, three of his sons — Matt, Larry, and Paul — played at Penn State in the 1970s. Two of his grandsons, Kevin and Joe, also played for the Nittany Lions in the 2000s. All in all, six Suheys are now Penn State lettermen.

Family matriarch Ginger Suhey began distributing her peppers to folks around her home during football tailgates. They were pretty popular and prompted the now-famous peppers to take off and become a Happy Valley tradition.

Clearly, the Suheys’ peppers made an impression on O’Brien and his family during their time in State College. Heck, he even included it as a war room essential while overseeing Houston’s draft this weekend.

