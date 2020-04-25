PSU news by
Bill O’Brien Represents State College, Suhey Peppers During NFL Draft

Derek Bannister | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
4/25/20 4:10 am

Former Penn State football head coach and current Texans general manager/head coach Bill O’Brien represented State College well during the NFL Draft Friday night.

O’Brien proudly displayed a jar of State College’s own Suhey Peppers on the corner of his desk while drafting. The product is owned by the Suheys, an iconic Penn State family.

The Suhey family has been involved with Penn State football ever since Steve Suhey played for Penn State back in the late 1940s. From there, three of his sons — Matt, Larry, and Paul — played at Penn State in the 1970s. Two of his grandsons, Kevin and Joe, also played for the Nittany Lions in the 2000s. All in all, six Suheys are now Penn State lettermen.

Family matriarch Ginger Suhey began distributing her peppers to folks around her home during football tailgates. They were pretty popular and prompted the now-famous peppers to take off and become a Happy Valley tradition.

Clearly, the Suheys’ peppers made an impression on O’Brien and his family during their time in State College. Heck, he even included it as a war room essential while overseeing Houston’s draft this weekend.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

