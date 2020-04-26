PSU news by
Penn State Men’s Soccer Rounds Out 2020 Roster With Defender & Goalkeeper

Matt Noah | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
4/26/20 4:10 am

Penn State men’s soccer completed its 2020 squad after signing Femi Awodesu and David Adelsberg on Friday.

Awodesu played at the Philadelphia Union Academy, where Penn State head coach Jeff Cook coached from 2013-2017.

The Philadelphia native plays as a defender, but it is unclear thus far as to how he will fit in to Cook’s impressive backline. Awodesu may be a good redshirt option as he enters the 2020 season with four years of eligibility.

Adelsberg joins Penn State as the fourth goalkeeper on the roster; the incoming freshman joins presumed starter Kris Shakes, Owen Elliot, and recently signed Alex Morgret.Adelsberg will come to central Pennsylvania from Southern California, where he played for the Pateadores Soccer Club.

Awodesu and Adelsberg complete the recruiting class for the 2020 roster. Joining them are Tyger Evans, Jace Orvos, Peter Mangione, Edward Mensah, Morgret, and Daniel Bloyou.

About the Author

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

