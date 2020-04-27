PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

2020 Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run Virtually Raises More Than $350,000

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Matt DiSanto
4/27/20 5:17 pm

Although this year’s in-person Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run was ultimately canceled, nothing stopped community members from showing out to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

More than 2,000 participants virtually ran a 5K April 19 and raised more than $350,000 for Special Olympics Pennsylvania and nearly 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Additionally, a record 139 Special Olympics athletes virtually participated.

“I am here to represent the athletes from around the state to say thank you to each and every one of the folks who cared about Special Olympics,” longtime Special Olympics athlete Matt Prosek said in a video. “Not being around our fellow athletes and coaches has been really hard. Thank you to all the volunteers, families, partners, and athletes who are staying strong.”

Prosek stressed that this year’s virtual festivities wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of community members, many of whom did their part from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In Special Olympics, we always have to be patient, too,” Prosek said. “Now we just have to be patient as we see how this crisis takes us.”

Originally slated for April 19, the annual Beaver Stadium Run typically has participants run a 5K around Penn State’s campus and culminating at Beaver Stadium’s 50-yard line. Alternatively, many participants take part in a two-mile walk that also wraps up on the gridiron.

Even in uncertain times, this year’s event shows how Pennsylvanians and the Penn State community can work to make something special happen.

“With the help of so many great people, the Beaver Stadium Run actually happened,” Prosek said.

You can catch highlights from this year’s festivities below.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Matt DiSanto

Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Matt

Penn State Women’s Volleyball Adds West Virginia Transfer Keatan Broughton

The 5’5″ West Virginia native totaled 250 digs, 37 assists, 11 aces, and two kills during her tenure in Morgantown.

Nick Bowers Signs With Las Vegas Raiders As Undrafted Free Agent

Penn State Homecoming Unveils 2020 Logo

John Reid Drafted No. 141 Overall By Houston Texans

John Reid was picked by the Texans on Saturday afternoon.

Can You Pick The Real State College Apartment Building Names?

In total, there are now at least 20 apartment buildings in State College that begin with the word “The.”

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend