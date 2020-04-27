2020 Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run Virtually Raises More Than $350,000

Although this year’s in-person Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run was ultimately canceled, nothing stopped community members from showing out to support Special Olympics Pennsylvania.

More than 2,000 participants virtually ran a 5K April 19 and raised more than $350,000 for Special Olympics Pennsylvania and nearly 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Additionally, a record 139 Special Olympics athletes virtually participated.

This year's VIRTUAL Beaver Stadium Run showed us what we can accomplish when we all come TOGETHER!!



“I am here to represent the athletes from around the state to say thank you to each and every one of the folks who cared about Special Olympics,” longtime Special Olympics athlete Matt Prosek said in a video. “Not being around our fellow athletes and coaches has been really hard. Thank you to all the volunteers, families, partners, and athletes who are staying strong.”

Prosek stressed that this year’s virtual festivities wouldn’t have been possible without the hard work of community members, many of whom did their part from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In Special Olympics, we always have to be patient, too,” Prosek said. “Now we just have to be patient as we see how this crisis takes us.”

Originally slated for April 19, the annual Beaver Stadium Run typically has participants run a 5K around Penn State’s campus and culminating at Beaver Stadium’s 50-yard line. Alternatively, many participants take part in a two-mile walk that also wraps up on the gridiron.

Even in uncertain times, this year’s event shows how Pennsylvanians and the Penn State community can work to make something special happen.

“With the help of so many great people, the Beaver Stadium Run actually happened,” Prosek said.

You can catch highlights from this year’s festivities below.

