Class of 2020 invited to celebrate virtual Senior Week with Penn State Alumni Association

The Penn State Alumni Association, along with support from our student groups, Lion Ambassadors and Blue & White Society, will host a virtual Senior Week for the Class of 2020 April 27-May 1.

University-wide graduating seniors and their friends are invited to this Senior Week celebration that will help commemorate the past four — or more — years in this chapter of their Penn State experience.

The lineup of virtual events will include a final toast with Penn State President Eric Barron, a panel featuring senior student-athletes, and a financial literacy workshop. Other activities include a digital caricaturist, online extreme bingo, and much more.

As part of Senior Week, participants can also take a graduation picture using a virtual background of some of the most popular Penn State landmarks through an online photo booth.

To view the full list of events and activities for Senior Week, please visit alumni.psu.edu/SeniorWeek.

