Penn State Launches Remote Learning Student Survey

Erin Sullivan | Onward State
By Ryan Parsons
4/27/20 4:10 am

Penn State’s Faculty Programs Team at Teaching and Learning with Technology (TLT) recently launched a survey in an attempt to “refine and develop remote teaching resources” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 10-minute survey began to appear on students’ Canvas pages during April and is only intended for those over the age of 18. Although the data will be used to make future decisions for the university, the university is assuring students that their responses will remain completely confidential and only appear in aggregated formats.

The survey will not only help the university understand how the remote learning period is affecting students, but will also “directly impact summer programming,” according to the Canvas notification. With all summer session courses officially moving online due to coronavirus concerns, the survey data will help the university get a full understanding of any struggles or questions the student body has.

You can access the survey before May 1 either by clicking the link at the top of your Canvas page or just clicking here. Any questions or concerns regarding the survey should be directed to either the principal investigator Jenay Robert or the Office of Research Protections.

Ryan Parsons

Ryan is a sophomore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5.

