Penn State Relay For Life Raises $41,519.93 Virtually
The Penn State Relay For Life completed its annual fundraiser on Saturday, April 25 with a grand total of $41,519,93.
The event was done virtually this year due to the coronavirus, however many teams still participated in the event remotely.
The aptly named “FUNdraising Committee” raised the most money of any team with $5,107, while Phi Delta Kappa brought in $3,907.
Meghan McNicholas, the Event Executive Director, raised the most of any person with $5,739.
Relay For Life is a national organization on the fight against childhood cancer. All proceeds from the Penn State relay and other events will benefit the American Cancer Society.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
John Reid Drafted No. 141 Overall By Houston Texans
John Reid was picked by the Texans on Saturday afternoon.
How Will Penn State Draftees Fit With Their NFL Teams?
Fourteen Nittany Lions made it to the NFL this past weekend. Check out how they’ll fit with their new squads.
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
Send this to a friend
Comments