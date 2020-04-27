PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Penn State Relay For Life Raises $41,519.93 Virtually

via Penn State Relay for Life
By Otis Lyons
4/27/20 4:06 am

The Penn State Relay For Life completed its annual fundraiser on Saturday, April 25 with a grand total of $41,519,93.

The event was done virtually this year due to the coronavirus, however many teams still participated in the event remotely.

The aptly named “FUNdraising Committee” raised the most money of any team with $5,107, while Phi Delta Kappa brought in $3,907.

Meghan McNicholas, the Event Executive Director, raised the most of any person with $5,739.

Relay For Life is a national organization on the fight against childhood cancer. All proceeds from the Penn State relay and other events will benefit the American Cancer Society.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

John Reid Drafted No. 141 Overall By Houston Texans

John Reid was picked by the Texans on Saturday afternoon.

How Will Penn State Draftees Fit With Their NFL Teams?

Fourteen Nittany Lions made it to the NFL this past weekend. Check out how they’ll fit with their new squads.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend