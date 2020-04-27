Penn State Relay For Life Raises $41,519.93 Virtually

The Penn State Relay For Life completed its annual fundraiser on Saturday, April 25 with a grand total of $41,519,93.

The event was done virtually this year due to the coronavirus, however many teams still participated in the event remotely.

The aptly named “FUNdraising Committee” raised the most money of any team with $5,107, while Phi Delta Kappa brought in $3,907.

Meghan McNicholas, the Event Executive Director, raised the most of any person with $5,739.

Relay For Life is a national organization on the fight against childhood cancer. All proceeds from the Penn State relay and other events will benefit the American Cancer Society.

About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons