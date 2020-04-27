Pennsylvania University Student Leaders Call For In-Person Commencements
The Pennsylvania Association of State Related Students (PASS) is urging administrators from numerous different state universities to host in-person commencement ceremonies “as soon as” it’s deemed safe, the group announced in a statement on Friday afternoon.
The statement is written by Penn State’s new University Park Undergraduate Association president Zach McKay in conjunction with the PASS Executive Board, and student body presidents from Temple University, University of Pittsburgh, Lincoln University, and all Penn State Commonwealth Campuses.
In the statement, the group elaborates on how it believes the Class of 2020 has “worked hard to earn their degrees and should have an opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments.”
Penn State will host a virtual commencement for all graduates on May 9 and has already committed to hold an in-person ceremony at a later date, but hasn’t provided any further details about its plans.
The PASS statement also urges university administrators to explore ways to support students and families who would be under financial strain in order to return to campus for these in-person celebrations.
