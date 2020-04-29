Penn State Alumni Association offering complimentary three months of membership

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic turmoil it has caused, the Penn State Alumni Association is offering three complimentary months of membership to any alumni who request this support.

Like the rest of the country, members of the Penn State community face physical isolation, economic challenges, and an uncertain job market.

“For 150 years, the Penn State Alumni Association has been here to support the University’s alumni,” said Paul Clifford, CEO of the association. “While these times are unprecedented, the association’s commitment to Penn Staters is unrivaled.

“Now more than ever, we want to help all alumni access our valued services, impact their alma mater, and tap into the global network of Penn Staters. In that spirit, the association’s offer of a complimentary three months of membership will be available to any Penn Stater who opts in through May 4.”

Clifford notes that the Alumni Association exists to help the Penn State community stay connected with each other and with the University, so it is well positioned to help Penn Staters through engaging educational programs, valued career services and frequent communications.

“Maintaining connections is particularly important, and Penn Staters throughout the world are reaching out through the Alumni Association to help each other, current students, and the University,” Clifford said. “That’s the power of the Penn State network, and we want every Penn Stater to have access to those benefits and services right now.”

Alumni Association membership benefits include:

The ability to find old friends or make new connections through the Alumni Association’s searchable directory of nearly 700,000 Penn Staters.

Access to Alumni Career Services programs, including special webinars and events, career coaching and interview prep, resume reviews, and more.

Job Search Tune Up, an exclusive class for Alumni Association members that can help participants find a new job or just brush up on networking skills.

Members-only communications, including the Penn Stater magazine, to keep recipients engaged and up to date with the Penn State community.

Exclusive access to Penn State Libraries Digitized Collections and University library databases, including premium business and research resources.

A personal Penn State alumni email account, which includes unlimited storage on Google Drive.

Discounts on insurance, financial benefits from the association’s partners at PSECU, Kaplan Test Prep, and more.

Alumni can take advantage of the offer in a number of ways. Current association members can renew their annual membership and get 15 months for the price 12 or use the offer to extend their existing annual membership by three months. Alumni who are not current members can take just the three complimentary months or purchase an annual membership and get 15 months for the price of 12.

If you are a Penn Stater and you have not received an email about the complimentary three months of membership, visit alumni.psu.edu/powered-by-pride.

The Penn State Alumni Association connects alumni to the University and to each other; provides valuable benefits to members; and supports the University’s mission of teaching, research and service. More information about the Alumni Association is available at alumni.psu.edu.

Those with questions on the membership extension should contact Eston Martz ([email protected]).

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author