Penn State To Reopen Golf Courses Friday

Penn State will reopen its golf courses at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 1, Athletics announced in a release Wednesday.

Both the Blue Course and the White Course will be available with “special playing procedures in place” after being closed since March 16 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

This reopening is in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s plan to re-stimulate the economy slowly, starting with opening marinas, private campgrounds, and golf courses this week.

Penn State stressed that all golfers are required to book a tee time in order to play and walk-on golfers are strictly prohibited. The courses are also mandating all golfers to wear a mask from when they enter the driveway of the course until their group tees off. Tee time cancellations will be accepted at any point especially if a golfer is feeling sick, or believes they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Tee times can be booked either on the Penn State Golf Courses website, or on its mobile app. Online tee time booking will only be accepted twosomes, threesomes, and foursomes, and single golfers must call the clubhouse at (814) 863-0257 to secure a time.

The clubhouse, driving range, and putting green will still remain closed to the public, and golfers are asked to arrive no earlier than 20 minutes prior to their tee time in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The courses are also instituting the following special playing procedures in order to keep all golfers and course employees safe:

The CDC’s social distancing guidelines are being enforced.

Tee times will be in designated 20-minute intervals to promote social distancing.

The Walker Clubhouse will remain CLOSED to all public access.

Junior golfers (17 or under) must be accompanied by an adult. The adult does not have to play, but they do have to chaperone.

Portable restrooms are available on both golf courses and in the parking lot. Hand sanitizer is provided in each unit.

One golfer per cart, unless players are from the same household. Carts will be cleaned and disinfected after each use.

Push carts are available and will be disinfected after every use.

Club rentals are not available until further notice.

Do not share clubs with other golfers.

Scorecards and pencils will not be available, please keep score on the Penn State Golf Courses app.

Leave the pins in at all times.

Inserts will be inside the cup at each hole to allow you to putt your golf ball without touching the flagstick or cup.

“Gimmies” are in effect, anything within a putter’s length is good, please count the stroke.

Rakes will not be provided for bunkers. Please do your best to smooth disturbed sand with either your foot or golf club. Play preferred lies.

Do not sit on any of the golf course benches.

Do not pick up playing partners’ clubs or golf balls during play.

If a lost club is found on the golf course, please do not touch it and call the golf shop (814-865-GOLF (4653)).

Food and beverage are limited. Golfers are permitted to bring their own snacks and non-alcoholic beverages.

There are no trash cans on the golf courses. After your round, please place your trash in the garbage/recycling containers around the parking lot area.

In the event of lightning, golfers are to return to their personal vehicles immediately.

Golf carts should be returned to the designated area in front of the Tombros Clubhouse

Golfers are also strongly urged to follow these recommendations:

Stay at home if you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Thoroughly wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60-95 percent alcohol, if soap and water aren’t available.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Refrain from shaking hands, high-fives and other close personal contact.

