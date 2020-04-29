State College Spikes Partner With Feeding America To Support Local Community
The State College Spikes are partnering with Feeding America and participating in Minor League Baseball’s CommUNITY First Campaign to raise money for local food banks.
MiLB teams all across the country are participating by encouraging fans to donate to make a difference for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
For every $10 donated to the campaign, the Spikes will provide one ticket to a future game to a “hero of the pandemic,” including health care workers, nursing home staff, first responders, and grocery and food retail workers. Funds will benefit local Feeding America food banks near each respective MiLB team.
“Teams are encouraged to select organizations or individuals who are supporting their communities or risking their own safety on the front lines of the pandemic,” a statement from the MiLB reads. “Recipients can include, but are not limited to, local nonprofit organizations supporting the community, health care workers, nursing home staff, first responders, and grocery and food retail workers.”
If you’re interested in donating to make a difference in the State College community, head over to the MiLB’s website and be sure to benefit the Spikes to help those in Happy Valley.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
We Are #TyStrong: James Franklin Surprises Pediatric Cancer Patient With Birthday Zoom Call
James Franklin gave one young Penn State fan the surprise of a lifetime this weekend.
The Many Types Of Classes You’ll See At Zoom University
Diving into the foreign world of virtual learning can be pretty intimidated for wide-eyed freshmen and seasoned Penn Staters alike.
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
Send this to a friend
Comments