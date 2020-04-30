Shake Smart To Open In Penn State’s White, IM Buildings

If you ever needed a reason to hit the gym, you’re in good luck.

Healthy-eating chain Shake Smart will open two locations in Penn State’s White and IM Buildings, the franchise announced earlier this month.

Shake Smart was the brainchild of two San Diego State University students, who wanted to make healthier options available to college kids. The locations will bring affordable, healthy food options to on-the-go Penn Staters.

Penn State will now join universities including Arizona State, Utah, and Florida in bringing Shake Smart on campus.

The two new spots will serve protein shakes, acai bowls, cold brew coffee, oatmeal, overnight oats, Greek yogurt, and peanut butter & banana sandwiches. Shakes will sit at around $5 each and can be purchased using meal points and LionCash+. Prices of other menu items haven’t been announced yet.

Once they’re officially open, the Shake Smart locations will serve students from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays — a broader spectrum of hours compared to other on-campus options.

Shake Smart’s official opening date hasn’t yet been revealed. However, the franchise plans on hosting a grand opening ceremony, as well as giving away free shakes, once it opens its doors.

Although both gyms house plenty of vending machines, Shake Smart will be the first true dining establishment at each facility.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a sophomore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]