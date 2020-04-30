PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Downtown

The Makery Brings Together Volunteer ‘Mask Makers’ To Give Back To State College Community

Courtesy of Amy Frank
By Ryen Gailey
4/30/20 4:07 am

The Makery, which normally operates as an arts and crafts studio tucked away on Calder Way, is now making face masks to give back to the State College community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On any given day, The Makery is full of life, creativity, and excitement. Now, however, it has shifted its mission into making protective face masks for health care and essential worker organizations who are on the frontline fighting the coronavirus. In doing so, it relies heavily on a contingency of volunteers.

They’ve provided free masks to all State College workers and Borough Council, bringing their total to 3500 masks and counting. It all started on the morning of March 21, when an obvious need was brought to the attention of many different volunteers.

“It quickly became evident that there was a local (and national) shortage of [personal protective equipment] and we began to receive questions from our students and their families asking how to make face masks to support their family and potentially to help fill need in the community,” The Makery owner Amy Frank said. “We quickly did research to make sure that creating these masks would be helpful and that there was the local need (which there was).”  

The community quickly rallied together to support workers and demonstrated just how valuable volunteer work can be.

“To date, we have over 450 sewers ranging in age from 8-89. The coolest part is that many of the younger sewers are kids (and their parents) who we taught to sew,” Frank said. “It feels good to have taught them a skill that empowers them to help our community in such a tangible way.”

Courtesy of Amy Frank

Through the creation of the Makery Mask Makers Facebook group, community members have shared resources, sewing tips, and news about their mask-making efforts. In a matter of weeks, the group’s volunteers have quickly bonded together.

On April 27, The Makery continued its efforts by hosting its first-ever “Mask Monday.” Volunteers traveled around the borough and placed masks in trees. The initiative hoped to provide an easy way to get masks to workers while still adhering to social distancing norms.

Courtesy of Amy Frank

Each mask came with a heartfelt message spreading a bit of positivity to recipients.

“Several of our members created ‘mask trees’ with free masks for anyone in the public who did not yet have one,” Frank said. “It was a huge success — all masks were gone within 90 minutes and photos went viral on social media.”

Courtesy of Pamela Holdren

The Makery’s mask-making efforts have caught the attention of numerous TV news outlets and even went relatively viral recently. The Makery is currently discussing launching another Mask Tree Monday event but is looking for new community partners to help expand its reach.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Ryen Gailey

Ryen is a sophomore early childhood education major from "right outside of Philly" - or in exact words, from 23.0 miles outside of Philly. She loves all things Penn State and has been a huge Penn State gal since before she could walk. Send her pictures of puppies, or hate mail at [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Ryen

Pennsylvania University Student Leaders Call For In-Person Commencements

The PASS statement also urges university administrators to explore ways to support students and families who would be under financial strain in order to return to campus for these in-person celebrations.

10 Questions With Student Body President Zach McKay

UPUA’s 15th Assembly Kicks Off With Longest Meeting On Record

‘You’re Always A Part Of The Program’: Naeher, Krieger, & The Soccer Journey That Began In Happy Valley

Ali Krieger and Alyssa Naeher became teammates for the first time at Penn State. They went on to win two World Cups together.

Iconic Advertisements We’d Like To See Penn State Student-Athletes Featured In

Micah Parsons, Sam Coffey, and Sean Clifford were just a few of the student-athletes we had featuring in famous ad campaigns.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend