Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Adds Four-Star Recruit Will Peden
Penn State’s men’s lacrosse’s 2021 recruiting class grew once again Friday when four-star prospect Will Peden announced he’d be joining the Nittany Lions.
Peden, an attackman, currently attends Malvern Preparatory School in Malvern, Pennsylvania. For the past two seasons, he played club lacrosse with Mesa Fresh 2021.
He originally committed to Johns-Hopkins back in October but flipped his commitment to join the Nittany Lions. Peden is currently ranked the No. 56 recruit in the country, according to Inside Lacrosse’s 2021 recruit rankings.
Peden is now the sixth four-star recruit to join Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class. He’ll arrive in Happy Valley alongside fellow Malvern Prep stars Pup Buono and Matt Traynor.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
A Lifelong Penn State Fan’s Lifetime Of Memories
After attending more than 300 games at Beaver Stadium, one Penn State fan has collective a lifetime’s worth of memories.
Looking Back At The ‘Good Old Days’: Amanda Thieu’s Senior Column
“I am able to look back at my college years and regret absolutely nothing. My friendships will last a lifetime and the memories will be held closely. ‘
Send this to a friend
Comments