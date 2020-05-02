Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Adds Four-Star Recruit Will Peden

Penn State’s men’s lacrosse’s 2021 recruiting class grew once again Friday when four-star prospect Will Peden announced he’d be joining the Nittany Lions.

Per his Instagram, former Johns Hopkins commit Will Peden (@MPFriars) has switched to Penn State. He's a 2021 commit. pic.twitter.com/s6PscRdDFA — Chris Jastrzembski (@Chris_Jast) May 1, 2020

Peden, an attackman, currently attends Malvern Preparatory School in Malvern, Pennsylvania. For the past two seasons, he played club lacrosse with Mesa Fresh 2021.

He originally committed to Johns-Hopkins back in October but flipped his commitment to join the Nittany Lions. Peden is currently ranked the No. 56 recruit in the country, according to Inside Lacrosse’s 2021 recruit rankings.

Peden is now the sixth four-star recruit to join Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class. He’ll arrive in Happy Valley alongside fellow Malvern Prep stars Pup Buono and Matt Traynor.

