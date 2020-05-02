PSU news by
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Adds Four-Star Recruit Will Peden

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Otis Lyons
5/2/20 1:34 pm

Penn State’s men’s lacrosse’s 2021 recruiting class grew once again Friday when four-star prospect Will Peden announced he’d be joining the Nittany Lions.

Peden, an attackman, currently attends Malvern Preparatory School in Malvern, Pennsylvania. For the past two seasons, he played club lacrosse with Mesa Fresh 2021.

He originally committed to Johns-Hopkins back in October but flipped his commitment to join the Nittany Lions. Peden is currently ranked the No. 56 recruit in the country, according to Inside Lacrosse’s 2021 recruit rankings.

Peden is now the sixth four-star recruit to join Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class. He’ll arrive in Happy Valley alongside fellow Malvern Prep stars Pup Buono and Matt Traynor.

About the Author

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

