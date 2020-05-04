PSU news by
Penn State Mom Selling Graduation Lawn Signs

By Otis Lyons
5/4/20 4:15 am

Because graduates can’t celebrate on campus for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic, one Penn State parent is trying to help them mark the occasion at home.

The parent, Cathy Piotrowski, is known around Cedar Grove, New Jersey for making graduation signs primarily for high schoolers, but she’s recently expanded the operation to include Nittany Lions.

“The parents are so devastated that there isn’t going to be a graduation. They are so proud that their kid has graduated from Penn State. They are looking for anything to acknowledge it,” Piotrowski said. “Because of the coronavirus, it’s crazy. Everyone wants signs.”

Piotrowski never planned on serving more than her hometown, however her experience with printing and shipping as a graphic designer spurred her to advertise on a Facebook group for Penn State parents.

“I was always weary of posting something [on Facebook],” Piotrowski said. “I don’t have a website or anything, I have always done it on a small local scale here in town.”

Piotrowski has already distributed about 200 signs to Penn State families, ranging from New Jersey all the way to San Francisco.

Her daughter, Chella, has helped out during quarantine, setting up an Instagram page for the signs.

“I have been working crazy hours, like 12 hour days trying to get these signs out,” Piotrowski said. “It’s crunch time right now, everyone wants their signs by Friday. I’m praying they all come on time!”

The lawn signs are $20 apiece and cost $10 for shipping if you can’t pick it up in person. For more information, visit the Piotrowski’s Instagram page, or email at [email protected].

About the Author

Otis Lyons

Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

