May the 4th be with you on this special day in May.

Penn State has a special connection to the Star Wars galaxy, as a former basketball player now plays the lovable Chewbacca. To celebrate this holiday marking a long, long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, we found a couple other crossovers between the Star Wars universe and Dear Old State.

The Kessel Run: Really Just A Galactic Mifflin Streak

Alysa Rubin | Onward State

When Han Solo explained that the Millennium Falcon made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs, viewers did not truly know what the Kessel Run was, leaving some room for interpretation. We’ve been able to surmise that the Kessel Run is basically just the Mifflin Streak, the fully nude run Penn Staters know all too well — even if they missed out this year.

Han Solo participated in the Star Wars version of the Mifflin Streak, in what we could only assume meant he put off studying for finals to pilot the Millennium Falcon fully naked through the Kessel Run. Try getting that image out of your brain.

Chewbacca: Cousin Of The Nittany Lion?

We can’t confirm what the genetic relationship is between wookies and Nittany Lions, but there’s a reason J.J. Abrams cast Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca in The Force Awakens, and it’s not just because he is super tall.

The Nittany Lion’s lovable nature and his perfect simplicity make him the ideal choice to model Han Solo’s loyal sidekick, to whom he may or may not be distantly related. Both walk on two legs, are covered in hair, demonstrate significant loyalty, and wear a only simple, one-piece accessory around their necks. We’ll let you connect the dots and draw the family tree.

Justin Fields As Anakin Skywalker

Justin Fields’ recruiting story is very well-known around Penn State football fans, but the Star Wars connection runs deep here. Fields originally committed to Penn State, a team with blue team colors. Blue is one of the colors that a Jedi’s lightsaber can be. He was born to be a hero for the Nittany Lions.

But something happened. He decommitted from Penn State, and eventually went to the University of Georgia, a school with red team colors. And then to make matters worse, he ended up transferring to Ohio State, ANOTHER tam with red team colors. Fields was supposed to be the chosen one for Penn State football, but he joined the dark side. Here’s hoping he doesn’t destroy the Republic Penn State’s Playoff hopes.

Hoth: Penn State In The Winter

Although there was almost no snow during the winter of this past school year, Penn State is known for its frigid winters and blizzards. It might even feel like you’re going to school on an ice planet. And watching The Empire Strikes Back certainly doesn’t do you any favors when you imagine how ideal it’d be to trudge across campus and up Mount Shortlidge inside an AT-ST during the winter.

About the Author

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]

