Penn State University Police To Host Weekly Public Safety Programs On Zoom

Penn State University Police and Public Safety is remaining active during the coronavirus pandemic. The university announced that the department will offer public safety programs for students, faculty, and staff via Zoom beginning May 4.

Beginning May 4, @PennStatePolice will host weekly public safety programs via Zoom for #PennState students, faculty and staff. Learn more and register. https://t.co/3Yw0XsqwFS pic.twitter.com/WnFFHVCXHy — Penn State (@penn_state) May 2, 2020

There will be four sessions offered each week running from Monday through Thursday. On Monday’s and Wednesday’s the sessions will cover Penn State’s Active Attacker Response Program, while on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s there will be open Q&A sessions with police officers to discuss public safety. Each session is an hour long and will run from 1-2 p.m.

“We are fully committed to continuing our engagement with our community,” said Officer Michelle Beckenbaugh, Community Oriented Policing Unit coordinator. “The Zoom sessions are opportunities for Penn State community members to learn about public safety preparedness and ask any public safety questions while helping us stay connected with the community that we serve and the community that we are a part of.”

Registration for sessions between May 4 and May 27 is currently available, with more sessions becoming available throughout the summer. The registration form for the Active Attacker Response Program can be found here and the one for the public safety Q&A is here.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

