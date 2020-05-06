Bryce Jordan Center To Host Virtual Backstage Pass Event May 7
Although the Class of 2020 will miss out on an in-person graduation this spring, the Bryce Jordan Center is giving them something to look forward to by providing them with a “virtual backstage pass” with content featuring big-name guests.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7, on the BJC’s Facebook page.
Soon-to-be graduate Hannah Mears will host the event, which will feature special guests such as Penn State men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers and THON 2020 Executive Director Regina Duesler.
Virtual attendees are invited to reminisce on memorable BJC moments over the past few years, including many THONs, concerts, and court stormings.
The BJC’s backstage pass event will take place two days before Penn State’s planned virtual commencement ceremony, which is slated for Saturday, May 9. Currently, the university’s plans for an in-person celebration later down the line remain unknown.
