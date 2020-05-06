Bryce Jordan Center To Host Virtual Backstage Pass Event May 7

Although the Class of 2020 will miss out on an in-person graduation this spring, the Bryce Jordan Center is giving them something to look forward to by providing them with a “virtual backstage pass” with content featuring big-name guests.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7, on the BJC’s Facebook page.

Join the @JordanCenter on Facebook LIVE May 7th at 7:30PM for the Class of 2020 Virtual Backstage Pass! Hosted by graduating senior, Hannah Mears, you’ll hear from special guests sharing stories, congratulating graduates and reliving all your favorite moments at the #BJC. pic.twitter.com/2xMTSgDzgW — Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) May 5, 2020

Soon-to-be graduate Hannah Mears will host the event, which will feature special guests such as Penn State men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers and THON 2020 Executive Director Regina Duesler.

Virtual attendees are invited to reminisce on memorable BJC moments over the past few years, including many THONs, concerts, and court stormings.

The BJC’s backstage pass event will take place two days before Penn State’s planned virtual commencement ceremony, which is slated for Saturday, May 9. Currently, the university’s plans for an in-person celebration later down the line remain unknown.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

Dive In: Mikey Mandarino’s Senior Column “You won’t get anywhere in life without taking risks. Ignore the million reasons why you shouldn’t do something and really focus on the one or two reasons why you should.”