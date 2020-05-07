Three-Star Athlete Lonnie White Jr. Commits To Penn State

Penn State football landed a verbal commitment from three-star athlete Lonnie White Jr. Thursday night. White Jr. was originally committed to Clemson to play baseball, but will now come to Happy Valley to join James Franklin’s squad.

“Thank you to Coach Franklin and the rest of the staff for the opportunity to play in front of the best fans in the nation!,” White Jr. said in his announcement on Twitter.

According to 247Sports, White Jr. played wide receiver as a sophomore and played quarterback as a junior. For his senior season, he will play safety and wide receiver. The Malvern, Pennsylvania native is considered a three-star recruit on ESPN and 247Sports’ composite grade.

The newest Nittany Lion is the No. 14 ranked player in Pennsylvania according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. The 6’2″, 210-pound athlete chose Penn State over other schools such as Michigan, Michigan State, and Boston College.

White Jr. is the 12th player to join James Franklin’s recruiting class of 2021, as well as the 10th recruit in the past six weeks. You can get a taste of what the newest Nittany Lion will bring to James Franklin’s program here.

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

