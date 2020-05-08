PSU news by
State College McDonald’s Restaurants Offering 150 Jobs To Displaced Workers

Noah Rogers | Onward State
By Ryan Parsons
5/8/20 4:03 am

State College’s McDonald’s restaurants will offer “at least 150 new employment opportunities for displaced workers,” according to owner Joe Nyanko.

This new employment initiative will go into affect on Friday, May 8, and will spread across five different locations.

This new campaign will offer both crew member and managerial positions and is specifically aimed at local residents who are facing financial issues due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both full-time and part-time positions will be available.

“We are in a very difficult and uncertain time,” Nyanko said. “The local economy has taken a major hit with the loss of many annual events and the university’s pause in operations. I am announcing this initiative to immediately provide work for those who need it most.”

Five McDonald’s locations are spread out in State College, including in the HUB, on College Ave., and on Atherton.

Nyanko added the versatility of these positions could make them especially attractive for students. Each restaurant currently offers flexible scheduling, free employee meals, and scholarship opportunities. However, new positions are intended for any and all displaced workers, not just students.

Interested applicants can either text “APPLY” to #36453 or visit Mcdonald’s career website.

