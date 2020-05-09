Penn State Student Surprised With Virtual Grad Party Proposal

Although today’s a special day for thousands of Penn Staters, one soon-to-be graduate has an extra reason to celebrate.

Penn State senior Kelsey Martinez was celebrating her graduation from the university earlier this week when her now-fiancée decided to take the party to the next level. However, instead of popping the champagne, he popped the question.

“Will you take my great-grandma’s ring and make me your husband?” he asked before celebrating with his soon-to-be wife.

Naturally, she said yes.

Martinez celebrated alongside her three kids before hopping on a Zoom call with 30 members of her family to tell them the good news. She’ll graduate from Penn State’s World Campus with a bachelor’s degree in marketing.

Her surprise grad party was complete with an assortment of blue and white balloons, Penn State decorations, and a rendition of the Blue Band’s iconic “Hail To The Lion” to provide the perfect celebration ambiance.

Congratulations, Kelsey!

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

An Open Letter To My Sedated Self: Anthony Colucci’s Senior Column “No challenge you encounter in college will come close to the obstacles you overcame to get there. However, that drive to do things your own way and disregard for what’s seen as ‘normal’ or ‘expected’ will carry on.”