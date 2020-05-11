Penn State Reintroduces ‘Flex-Start’ Admissions Option For Incoming Freshmen

Incoming Penn State freshmen can choose to spend their first year at a Commonwealth Campus closer to home before moving up to University Park, the university announced this week.

The initiative, “Flex-Start,” comes as a direct response to economic concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, Associate Vice President and Senior Associate Dean for Undergraduate Education Yvonne Gaudelius wrote in a letter to students.

Flex-Start will be similar to Penn State’s pre-existing “2+2 Plan,” which allows students to complete their first two years at a commonwealth campus before transitioning to University Park. The goal of the program is to help students reduce first-year costs if needed.

“We want to give you options for doing what’s best for you and your family,” Gaudelius said in the letter. “We encourage you to act quickly. Our campus enrollments are filling, and we would not want you to miss this option.”

Although the letter urged students to act fast, those uninterested in the program don’t need to respond. If no action is taken, admitted students will be enrolled at Univesity Park just like normal.

Gaudelius emphasized Penn State’s commitment to protecting the health and general well-being of every student without compromising the opportunities the university has to offer. Flex-Start hopes to find a healthy medium between safety, academic progress, and economic value.

All incoming freshmen are encouraged to explore all campus options and visit the list of admission FAQs for more information about the program.

Those who are interested in taking advantage of this program should email Penn State Admissions with “Flex-Start” in the subject line or call (814) 865-5471.

