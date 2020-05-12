Penn State Lacrosse’s Grant Ament Touted As Top PLL Draft Prospect

The Premier Lacrosse League’s college draft takes place on Wednesday, May 13. It’ll be an unusual year due to the fact that many prospects are returning for a fifth collegiate season, but one name still remains at the top.

After announcing his intent to move on from Penn State, former men’s lacrosse star Grant Ament will head into the draft as a favorite to hear his name first, according to PLL analyst Joe Keegan.

Keegan expects Ament to be drafted first by the Archers.

“Ament is the best quarterback in this class,” Keegan wrote. “Before he has even put on a PLL uniform, there’s a case to be made that he’s the second best passer on the planet. A strong case.”

Ament assisted on 189 goals during his time in Happy Valley. Coupled with his 89 total turnovers, Keegan rates the Doylestown native as an anomaly.

“Only a handful of players were able to maintain a positive assist-to-turnover ratio in 2019; being +100 for an entire college career is absurdly efficient,” Keegan wrote.

Ament would be a good fit for the Archers if he were to be drafted first. The “leagues most unselfish offense,” according to Keegan, badly need a star like Ament following Christian Cuccinello’s transfer to the Waterdogs.

Notre Dame midfielder Bryan Costabile and Marist face-off expert Peyton Smith are among the other candidates for top spot in the draft. You can read Keegan’s full article here.

The PLL collegiate draft will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, and you can watch it on NBC Sports Network.

