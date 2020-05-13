PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Alex Limoges Named Eighth Captain In Penn State Hockey History

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
5/13/20 12:31 pm

Penn State men’s hockey announced rising senior Alex Limoges will serve as the program’s captain in 2020-21, becoming the eighth captain in team history.

Additionally, juniors Aarne Talvitie and Paul DeNaples will each sport an “A” as alternate captains next season.

Limoges will take over as captain for the newly departed Brandon Biro, who signed a two-year contract with the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres this offseason.

In his first three years at Penn State, Limoges totaled 103 points and 41 goals. His best season came as a sophomore, when he became the first Nittany Lion to lead the nation in scoring after posting 50 points. In the shortened 2019-20 season, he finished third on the team with 32 points.

“I’m thrilled and honored about the opportunity of becoming captain, it’s humbling to have been chosen by my teammates and coaches,” Limoges said in a release. “I’m eager and motivated to get back on the ice and finish, next year, what we started this year.”

Talvitie has steadily contributed to the team over his first two seasons at Penn State. To date, the Finland native has totaled 35 points and 11 goals.

DeNaples, on the other hand, has also impressed during his first two seasons with Penn State. In his freshman season, he ranked fourth in the entire nation with a plus/minus rating of +31 and he finished as a finalist for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. This past season, he finished with a plus/minus rating of +18.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

San Jose State’s Online Fall Semester Puts Writing On Wall For Penn State Football

“If a school doesn’t reopen, then they’re not going to be playing sports. It’s really that simple.”

How To Return Your Rented Textbooks From Home

Most students’ go-to textbook retailers have plans in place to help those who can’t venture back to State College anytime soon.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend