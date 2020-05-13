Alex Limoges Named Eighth Captain In Penn State Hockey History

Penn State men’s hockey announced rising senior Alex Limoges will serve as the program’s captain in 2020-21, becoming the eighth captain in team history.

Additionally, juniors Aarne Talvitie and Paul DeNaples will each sport an “A” as alternate captains next season.

Rising senior @LimogesAlex named the eighth Nittany Lion captain in program history, rising juniors @AarneTalvitie and @PDenaples3 to serve as alternates in 2020-21!!#WeAre #HockeyValley



Read https://t.co/eppVWPuDxd — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) May 13, 2020

Limoges will take over as captain for the newly departed Brandon Biro, who signed a two-year contract with the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres this offseason.

In his first three years at Penn State, Limoges totaled 103 points and 41 goals. His best season came as a sophomore, when he became the first Nittany Lion to lead the nation in scoring after posting 50 points. In the shortened 2019-20 season, he finished third on the team with 32 points.

“I’m thrilled and honored about the opportunity of becoming captain, it’s humbling to have been chosen by my teammates and coaches,” Limoges said in a release. “I’m eager and motivated to get back on the ice and finish, next year, what we started this year.”

Talvitie has steadily contributed to the team over his first two seasons at Penn State. To date, the Finland native has totaled 35 points and 11 goals.

DeNaples, on the other hand, has also impressed during his first two seasons with Penn State. In his freshman season, he ranked fourth in the entire nation with a plus/minus rating of +31 and he finished as a finalist for Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. This past season, he finished with a plus/minus rating of +18.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a sophomore majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri and direct all hate mail and death threats to [email protected]