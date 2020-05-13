Penn State To Host Virtual Welcome Panels For Class Of 2024

As incoming freshmen prepare to (hopefully) arrive in State College in August, Penn State will host four virtual Q&A informational sessions to provide key information to the Class of 2024.

Each session, found below, will take place at Classof2024.psu.edu. They are as follows:

Thursday, May 14 — “Flexibility To Meet Individual Needs,” hosted by Penn State President Eric Barron

Monday, May 18 — “The Penn State Student Experience,” hosted by vice president for Student Affairs Damon Sims

Wednesday, May 20 — “Strenght Of The Penn State Community,” hosted by Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications Dean Marie Hardin

Wednesday, May 27 — “Value Of A Penn State Education,” hosted by President Barron

Whether they’re headed to University Park or a Commonwealth Campus, all incoming freshmen are encouraged to attend these sessions. Representatives from each academic college will provide up-to-date information about transitioning to college and how Penn State will conduct the fall semester.

Members of the Class of 2024 are encouraged to submit their burning questions in advance using this anonymous Google form.

“With unparalleled technology support, digital and curriculum innovation, a flexible structure including our Commonwealth and University Park campuses, effective outreach programming, and a wide array of top-ranked academic programs, Penn State is uniquely prepared for the arrival of the Class of 2024,” Barron wrote in a release.

