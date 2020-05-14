[Photo Story] A Look At How Penn State Is Social Distancing
Now that Centre County has begun easing some restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Penn State is once again welcoming students, families, and alumni back to Happy Valley.
However, in an effort to adhere to proper social distancing guidelines, the university has made a few changes around campus to keep visitors safe.
Some well-known campus landmarks, such as Old Main, the Lion Shrine, and the “We Are” statue have undergone slight makeovers to promote safety and social distancing.
However, some folks took advantage of the gorgeous weather to capture a few belated graduation photos despite some warnings and signage.
Although most outdoor landmarks were accessible to the public, many had warnings taped on doors and wallas stating the building is closed until it can safely be reopened. The Creamery even taped off its trademark tables to prevent congregations of ice cream-eaters.
Even though campus hasn’t changed much since students were sent home in March, small reminders of our modern world have made their way to Happy Valley.
However, it’s good to remember that despite the many challenges Penn Staters are facing, we’re all in this together.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
San Jose State’s Online Fall Semester Puts Writing On Wall For Penn State Football
“If a school doesn’t reopen, then they’re not going to be playing sports. It’s really that simple.”
More Than 25,000 Penn State Students To Receive Coronavirus Emergency Aid Grants
Approximately $27.5 million will be distributed to students in need to help cover emergency expenses.
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
Send this to a friend
Comments