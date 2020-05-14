Sadie’s Waffles Closes After Five Years In Business

Sadie’s Gourmet Waffles & Bakery on South Pugh Street has closed its doors, the restaurant announced on Facebook Thursday afternoon.

“We are saddened to tell our incredible loyal customers that Sadie’s Waffles has closed permanently!” the restaurant’s statement reads. “We appreciate all the fantastic people we have met and hope that you can remember the joy our incredible waffles and baked goods with great memories. The Covid 19 dilemma has forced us to close since we are a downtown business and no one is here for us to serve.”

The restaurant cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as the reason for its closure.

Sadie’s opened in early 2015 by manager Cindy Walk and was named after Sadie DuPont, an elderly woman Walk met when traveling in Belgium. DuPont sold waffles, Walk and her husband loved them enough to open a shop back home, and the rest is history.

Its menu featured a wide array of authentic Liege waffle delicacies as well as other breakfast essentials, muffins, cookies, cakes, wraps, and sandwiches. The join was well-received by customers and even held as one of our staff’s favorite breakfast options in State College.

Now with a waffle-shaped hole in their hearts, Sadie’s fans may need to resort to one of two State College Waffle Shops to get their fix.

About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a junior majoring in journalism and is Onward State's managing editor. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]