Lady Lions Alum Tanisha Wright Joins WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces Coaching Staff

After launching a 14-year WNBA career, former Penn State women’s basketball star Tanisha Wright will return to the league as part of the Las Vegas Aces’ coaching staff in 2020.

Congrats to College of Education alumna and former @PennStateWBB player Tanisha Wright on joining the Las Vegas Aces coaching staff!! https://t.co/x6j4KkPMU9 — PSU College of Ed (@PSU_CollegeOfEd) May 15, 2020

Wright served as a key player for the Lady Lions from 2001 to 2005. She finished her collegiate career averaging 14.8 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game. Before heading to the WNBA, Wright earned three Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year awards. She currently ranks fourth in program history with 1,995 points scored in 134 career games.

In 2005, Wright joined the WNBA’s Seattle Storm as a first-round draft pick. She played there until 2014 and won a WNBA title with the team. Wright went on to play for the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx before retiring in 2019.

Wright performed well professionally and ended her career averaging seven points, three assists, and two rebounds per game. She wrapped up as a seven-time All-Defensive team player. Additionally, she ranks eighth in career games played and 10th in career assists.

She now joins the coaching staff led by head coach Bill Laimbeer and assistant coach Vickie Johnson. Should the team play this year, she will be the third coach on the sidelines.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity I have to continue my coaching career and learn from two of the best in the business in Coach Laimbeer and Coach Johnson,” Wright said in a release. “I hope that my experience and knowledge of the game will be a strong resource in my new position with the Aces.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Owen Abbey Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]

Penn State History Lessons: The Spanish Flu & The 1918 Academic Year Ever wondered what life at Penn State was like the last time it experienced a global pandemic?