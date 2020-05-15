Pat Chambers, Carolyn Kieger To Host ‘Last Dance’ Pre-Game Show May 17
Penn State basketball coaches Pat Chambers and Carolyn Kieger will host a pre-game show ahead of the final two episodes of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” on Sunday, May 17.
The event will start at 8:15 p.m. on Facebook Live and run until 9 p.m. when the final two episodes of the documentary will air.
Chambers and Keiger will discuss the program and bring in a few “special guests” to give their takes on the documentary, answer viewers’ questions, and tell stories about Michael Jordan and his teammates before the series wraps up later that night.
“The Last Dance” follows legendary NBA star Michael Jordan’s career with a particular emphasis on the 1997-1998 season, which saw the Chicago Bulls win their sixth title in eight years and complete their second “three-peat.” The critically acclaimed, 10-episode documentary consistently brings Twitter to a standstill for two hours every weekend.
