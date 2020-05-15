[Photo Story] Spring Has (Still) Sprung At Penn State

Now that the semester has ended and summer vacation has arrived, some folks are emerging from quarantine and returning to Penn State’s campus to move out and tie up loose ends.

While students were away, flowers bloomed, temperatures rose, and spring (finally) sprung. As people returning to campus after weeks or months, they were welcomed back with some very beautiful sights.

The blooms around Beaver Stadium were looking fine as ever.

Now that another chilly State College winter has long passed, many took advantage of the beautiful weather and spent time outside. Folks were seen playing tennis, riding bikes, and enjoying a casual afternoon stroll.

Some groups of friends took advantage of a rare cloudless sky and caught some rays on the HUB Lawn…while socially distancing, of course.

