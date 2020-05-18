Penn State Football, James Franklin Announce ‘Penn State Family Dinner’ Initiative

James Franklin and Penn State football are encouraging fans to help out their local communities during Helping Happy Valley week.

In a Twitter video posted Monday afternoon, Franklin asked Nittany Nation to have a Penn State-themed family dinner Thursday night. What that entails is wearing blue and white, decorating around the house, ordering in food from restaurants, and shopping from local businesses.

Announcing: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫!



Join us this Thursday evening by holding a Penn State themed family dinner in your homes! #HelpingHappyValley#WeAre pic.twitter.com/80oDYz1KYQ — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) May 18, 2020

“I want everybody to have a family dinner,” Franklin said in the video. “Get everybody around the dinner table, wear your blue and white, decorate your house, order from your local restaurants, shop at your local grocery stores. Just find ways to support our local community in a time of need.”

This initiative is all a part of Helping Happy Valley Week hosted by Penn State Athletics. According to the release, fans can post photos from the dinner on social media using #PSUFamily in order to have the chance to win gift cards to Primanti Brothers.

In addition, there will be a live show at 6 p.m. on the Penn State Athletics Facebook page featuring Nittany Lion coaches at their dinner tables. That will be followed with a Read with Us bedtime story at 7 p.m. on the Penn State men’s basketball Facebook page.

