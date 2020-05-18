Penn State Student-Athletes Unite In Viral TikTok Trend
Now more than ever before, sports fans are missing their favorite Penn State student-athletes. However, even though live sports are on a pause, many fans have found new ways to still watch their beloved Nittany Lions, especially through TikTok.
In a series of viral videos created by Lady Lions forward Anna Camden, various Penn State student-athletes took part in the #PoseChallenge to replicate action shots taken on the field, court, track, and ice.
In the first video, Camden is joined alongside other athletes such as Jamari Wheeler, Jordan Stout, Makenna Marisa, and noted TikTok Stars Roman Bravo-Young and Will Levis. The second clip also includes Camden as well as Grant Ament, Kenny Johnson, and Brittany Dolan, among others.
So far, both posts have amassed a total of more than 1.5 million views and racked up more than 215,000 likes. It’s pretty clear that folks are eager to support their Nittany Lions both on and off the field.
Although other athletes from Michigan, Illinois, and Pitt have created their own #PoseChallenge submissions, the Nittany Lions’ collab has proven to be among the most popular. Although Penn State loves to “dominate the state,” it’s doing pretty well on TikTok, too.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
THON 2021 Scheduled For February 19-21
We dance in 278!
Penn State Releases ‘Potential Return To Campus’ Survey
“Your thoughts and opinions will help Penn State officials make key decisions on if, when and how to reopen our campus.”
From Penn State Grad To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model: Christie Valdiserri Finds Beauty In Baldness
Send this to a friend
Comments